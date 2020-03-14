Saudi Arabia suspends international flights for two weeks over coronavirus fears: SPA

CAIRO (1) – Saudi Arabia has suspended all international flights for two weeks, starting Sunday, to cease the unfold of coronavirus, state data firm SPA acknowledged on Saturday, citing an official provide at inside ministry.

The interval will in all probability be thought-about as an distinctive official trip for residents and residents who’re unable to return because of suspension of flights or within the occasion that they face quarantine after their return to the Kingdom, SPA cited the official as saying.

Saudi Arabia has reported 86 coronavirus circumstances.

Reporting by Samar Hassan; enhancing by Richard Pullin

