NEWS

Saturday Night Live Returning This Weekend With New Episode Done Remotely

April 10, 2020
Add Comment
James Ashley
4 Min Read

Saturday Night Live will return for a singular, one-off episode on April 11, with comedy sketches produced remotely from the properties of the assorted solid members. Ever since its debut method again in 1975, Saturday Night Live has been a staple of the NBC line-up. Whereas there have been ups and downs over the many years, the present has transcended its roots as a sketch comedy program and turn out to be an indicator of NBC, New York Metropolis, and the higher cultural panorama.

SNL aired its most up-to-date episode on March 7, hosted by Daniel Craig. The collection was alleged to return on March 28, with a brand new episode hosted by A Quiet Place II’s John Krasinski, however Coronavirus put a halt to these plans. Not solely was the episode canceled as a result of social distancing and shelter-in-place pointers, however A Quiet Place II was pushed again till September 4, although there’s at all times an opportunity the movie may very well be delayed, even additional, relying on how issues shake out with COVID-19.

Proceed scrolling to maintain studying
Click on the button under to start out this text in fast view.

Associated: Saturday Night Live: Finest Recurring Sketches of the 2010s

Now, over a month after SNL’s newest episode, the present is lastly returning, however in a singular trend designed to maintain the solid protected in these making an attempt instances. The present’s official Twitter account introduced that on April 11, SNL will return for a brand new episode, with the solid members broadcasting their roles from the protection of their properties. The episode won’t function a conventional host however will embody a Weekend Replace phase from longtime anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost.

An occasion like this has by no means been tried in SNL’s 45-year historical past, however the tv panorama has been pressured to go to nice lengths to adapt to the Coronavirus disaster. Late-night speak exhibits like The Late Present with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live have taken to broadcasting their exhibits from residence, conducting interviews by way of Skype or Zoom. Saturday Night Live’s distinctive episode is simply the most recent program to make use of work-from-home know-how to convey programming to a involved populace who may use an excellent snigger now greater than ever.

Whereas the episode shouldn’t be set to function a bunch, it will be foolhardy to rule out the potential for particular friends popping up all through the episode. In spite of everything, SNL has at all times courted shock look from political figures and A-list film stars. With this explicit episode, there is a moderately robust probability for a particular visitor or two to make an unannounced cameo. Audiences will get to seek out out for positive when Saturday Night Live airs its subsequent episode on April 11.

Extra: Saturday Night Live: High 10 Finest SNL Digital Shorts

Supply: Saturday Night Live by way of Twitter 

Tiger King’s New Episode Is An After Present, Releases Subsequent Week

About The Creator

Zak Wojnar is a author from New York Metropolis. He is lined all the things from video video games and flicks to maple syrup and deli enterprise. Due to Display screen Rant, he is found his latest ardour, interviewing artists. He takes nice pleasure in letting movie and gaming legends inform their very own story and share their ardour for his or her artwork.
Zak’s first reminiscence goes together with his dad to Tower Information and shopping for the VHS boxed set of the unique Star Wars trilogy. Over the following decade or so, these tapes can be utterly worn out by means of overuse. When he is not making ready for the following huge interview, he can often be discovered sitting too near the TV, both re-watching Miami Vice or The X-Information, or getting misplaced in a online game.
Zak has bylines at Sport Informer, Muscle & Health, PopCultureGalaxy, Males’s Health, Cheese Connoisseur, and Deli Enterprise (see, that wasn’t a joke earlier than!), amongst others.
Observe and have interaction with him on Twitter @ZakWojnar.

Extra About Zak Wojnar

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.

Related Articles