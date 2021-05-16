Sashi Full Movie Download in HD Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Movierulz

Sashi is a romantic-drama Telugu film. The Telugu film Sashi has received mixed reviews from the audience.

The film Sashi got 4.9 out of 10 on IMDb. The film Sashi includes a love story between Raj and Sashi.

There is no news or update about the second part of the Telugu film Sashi. If we get any update about it, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

The Telugu film Sashi was directed by Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla. It was produced by R. P. Varma, Chavali Ramanjaneyulu, and Chintalapudi Srinivasa Rao.

Mani Kumar Chinimilli and I. Ravi did the screenplay of the Telugu film Sashi. Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla gave the story of the film Sashi.

Arun Chiluveru gave the music in the film Sashi. Amarnath Bommireddy completed the cinematography of the Telugu film Sashi, and it was edited by Satya G.

The film Sashi was made under Sri Hanuman Movie Makers. Let’s talk about the cast of the Telugu film Sashi.

Sashi Movie Cast:

Find the cast of the Telugu film Sashi below.

Aadi as Raj – Rajkumar Surbhi as Sashi Raashi Singh as Sunitha Jayaprakash Rajiv Kanakala as Sashi’s Father Ajay as Ajay Viva Harsha Vennela Kishore

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Sashi.

Sashi Release Date:

The Telugu film Sashi was released on 19th March 2021. It was released in the Telugu language.

There are a total of six songs in the film Sashi. The album was composed by Arun Chiluveru.

The songs in the film Sashi includes Okey Oka Lokam, Dheemthana Dheemthana, Vidhine Vidiche, Yevarikogani, Prema Idhi Prema, and Rane Radhe.

Chandra Bose, Bhaskarabhatla, Vengi, Ananta Sriram, and Kalyan Chakravarty gave the lyrics of the songs in the film Sashi.

There is no official update or news about the shooting dates of the film Sashi. I. Ravi gave the dialogues in the Telugu film Sashi.

Aadi and Surbhi played the lead roles in the Telugu film Sashi. Let’s watch the trailer of the Telugu film Sashi.

Sashi Trailer:

We have mentioned the official trailer of the Telugu film Sashi below. It was released on 10th March 2021 by Aditya Music. Let’s watch it.

