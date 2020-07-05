Sashastra Seema Bal Recruitment 2020 – 2068 Constable declare at www.ssb.nic.in:

The Sashastra Seema Bal is going to announce the notification of the Sashastra Seema Bal Recruitment 2020 for the post of Constable of 2068 vacancies on the official website at www.ssb.nic.in. The SSC announce the recruitment for the Constable post. The eligible male and female candidates may apply at online on to the official site. It is the excellent opening for the candidates to get the government sector job. So the candidates who interested in this post they submit their application form before the last date.

Sashastra Seema Bal Recruitment 2020:

The Sashastra Seema Bal is most famous as the SSB. It organized in the year of 1963. The SSB is under a power of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. It is formally known as an individual service agency. This is the nongovernment central protected police force, and it pointed to as a paramilitary force. Newly, the SSB is announcing the recruitment notification on the official site at www.ssb.nic.in.

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020:

The Sashastra Seema Bal is representing the recruitment notification for the post of constable on the official site at www.ssb.nic.in. There is approximately 2068 number of jobs available. So the responsive and qualified candidates may apply at online on before the last date of submission. The eligibility standards such as age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, selection process given on this page.

SSB Recruitment post vacancy details and Eligibility Criteria:

Name of the Organization: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Name of the Post: Constable

Number of Vacancies: Approximately 2068 posts ready.

The driver only for male candidates: 731 posts

Cook (Female): 60 posts

Cook (Male): 349 posts

Washer Man (Female): 30 posts

Washer Man (Male): 170 posts

Barber (Female): 15 posts

Barber (Male): 82 posts

Safaiwala (Female): 30 posts

Safaiwala (Male): 176 posts

Water Carrier (Female): 30 posts

Water Carrier (Male): 395 posts

Age Limits: The applicants should have the smallest age 18 years to 27 years as on 10th July 2020. Upper age relaxation is given to the reserved category candidates as per the government norms.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should complete the 10th class from the recognized board.

Application Fee: The candidates should pay application fee Rs.50/- through the Demand Draft/ Postal Order/ Banker Cheque. Female aspirants should have no pay any application fee.

Pay Scale: Rs.5200 – 20200/- with the grade pay of Rs.2000/-.

Important Dates:

Last date of application form receipt: 10 th July 2020

July 2020 Last date of application form receipt for remote areas: 25th July 2020

How to apply for Sashastra Seema Bal Recruitment 2020?

Applicants who want to apply for the SSB Recruitment they first visit the official site at www.ssb.nic.in. Next, download the application form and submit with two passport size photos, self-attested qualification, and experience certificate, caste certification, two self-addressed envelopes Rs.25/- send at the given address before the last date.

Postal Address for [post of Constable (Driver):

The Inspector General,

Frontier Headquarter, Sashastra Seema Bal,

Sankalp Bhawan, Vibhuti Khand,

Plot No TC/35-V-2,

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 226010.

Postal Address for all other posts:

The Inspector General,

Frontier Headquarter, Sashastra Seema Bal,

Rukanpura Bailey Road,

Patna, Bihar – 800014.

Sashastra Seema Bal Recruitment 2020

Official site: www.ssb.nic.in