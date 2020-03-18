Sarkari Result 2019 – Notification, Jobs, Exam, Admit card

The Sarkari Result website online offers all of the place data you need. You’ll get employment data from states like Bihar and Up via this website online. You may discover employment data for 2017,2018 and 2019 on this website online. Moreover, current particulars in regards to the Sarkari examination.

This Website online offers particulars about ccc, 10+2 latest job, iti, group d, RRB, mts, ntpc, ctet, railway, alp, cisf, SSC gd, hssc, RRB group d, ib, RRB JE, FCI, SSC mts, RPF, up police, ration card, uptet, dsssb, nvs, rojgar consequence.

You’ll get 10th and +12th examination outcomes via this website online. You can also see authorities examination outcomes on the Sarkari consequence com.

Sarkari Result 2019 – Notification, Jobs, Examination, Admit card

This net web page contains data resembling Notification, Latest Jobs, Examination, Admit Card on Sarkari Result website online. It moreover offers employment critiques for all states.

Sarkari Latest Jobs

Establish Vacancy Ultimate Date Qualification Indian Navy MR 400 28/11/2019 10 UPPCL JE Junior Engineer Civil Recruitment 31 26/12/2019 Extreme College and three 12 months Diploma in Civil Engineering Indian Airforce AFCAT 01/2020 Change

01/01/2021 30/12/2019 Bachelor Diploma in Any Stream with Physics and Arithmetic at 10+2 Stage / B.E / B.Tech Course UP Metro Rail Different 183 23/12/2019 BE / B.Tech Diploma in Related Commerce / Engineering with 60% Marks. CBSE Different 357 16/12/2019 Bachelor in Any Stream and Experience CCRAS UDC LDC 66 19/12/2019 (UDC) Bachelor Diploma in Any Stream in Any Acknowledged School in India

(LDC) 10+2 Handed from Any Acknowledged Board with Computer Typing in English @ 35 wpm & Hindi @ 30 wpm Indian Navy INET Different 144 19/12/2019 Class 10th, 12th and Engineering Diploma with Minimal 60% Marks. UPPSC Computer Assistant 14 11/12/2019 10+2 Intermediate Examination in Any Acknowledged Board in India with O Stage Examination Handed. ISRO Shar Different ITI Technician B, Draughtsman 90 29/11/2019 Class 10 Extreme College with ITI / NCVT Certificates in Related Commerce. Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Entry 19/12/2019 Handed 10+2 Examination with 70% Marks in Physics, Chemistry, Math PCM in Each Matter. MP NHM Staff Nurse and ANM 2779 25/11/2019 10+2 Intermediate Examination with GNM / B.Sc Nursing Diploma.

Registered in Nursing Council. Railway RRC Secunderabad Apprentice 4103 08/12/2019 Class 10 Matric with 50% Marks Handed. Rajasthan HC Group D 3678 17/12/2019 Class 10 Extreme College Examination Handed in Any Acknowledged Board in India. IBPS SO IX ONline 1163 26/11/2019 Grasp Diploma in Hindi with English as a Matter in Diploma Stage. OR

Grasp Diploma in Sanskrit with Hindi and English as a Matter in Diploma Stage. Railway RRC Jaipur Apprentice 2029 08/12/2019 Class 10 Extreme College with ITI / NCVT Certificates in Related Commerce. MPPSC Assistant Director 37 07/12/2019 Need to be Registered in MP Rojgar Office.

B.Sc AG with First Division Marks with Grasp Diploma OR Diploma in Agriculture Engineering. Navy SSR / AA August 2020 Batch 2700 18/11/2019 10+2 Intermediate Examination with Arithmetic, Physics with Considered one of many Following Matter Chemistry / Biology / Computer Science. Bihar SSC Anuwadak and Sahayak Pos 1505 30/11/2019 Bachelor / Grasp Diploma with Urdu as a Matter UKSSSC Assistant Accountant 93 15/12/2019 Bachelor Diploma in Commerce B.Com OR BBA OR PG Diploma in Accountancy.

Hindi Typing Tempo: 4000 Per Hr. Bihar Police Squad Constable 496 29/11/2019 10+2 Intermediate Examination Handed in Any Acknowledged Board in India with Driving License LMV / HMV

Latest Jobs Particulars

Listed beneath are the necessary hyperlinks to the above jobs. By these hyperlinks, you can apply for a job for a particular job website online, the bulletins they’ve given, and on-line.

Sarkari Result

Proper right here you can receive the outcomes for the current authorities job. You can also receive the Reply Key.

Sarkari Result Syllabus

Questions

Strategies to Receive Admit Card? Go to the official website online hyperlink. The hyperlink is obtainable Above. Click on on on that hyperlink.

Fill in your “Registration Amount” and “Starting Date” to acquire the Admit Card.

Click on on the Submit button. How this website online would possibly assist us? This website online will give you each type of presidency jobs. This website online moreover offers the outcomes of presidency exams. Affords hyperlinks to acquire question papers of presidency exams. Strategies to acquire Reply Key of presidency exams? This website online offers you with the reply Key to all of the alternate options. The official website online could also be reached via the hyperlink given Above. You might receive the reply key you need.

Remaining phrases

I hope you need this textual content. In case you’ve gotten any queries regarding “Sarkari Result 2019 – Notification, Jobs, Examination, Admit card” please comment beneath. I glad that may allow you to.