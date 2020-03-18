NEWS

Sarkari Result 2019 – Notification, Jobs, Exam, Admit card

March 18, 2020
Add Comment
4 Min Read

The Sarkari Result website online offers all of the place data you need. You’ll get employment data from states like Bihar and Up via this website online. You may discover employment data for 2017,2018 and 2019 on this website online. Moreover, current particulars in regards to the Sarkari examination.

This Website online offers particulars about ccc, 10+2 latest job, iti, group d, RRB, mts, ntpc, ctet, railway, alp, cisf, SSC gd, hssc, RRB group d, ib, RRB JE, FCI, SSC mts, RPF, up police, ration card, uptet, dsssb, nvs, rojgar consequence.

Sarkari-Result

You’ll get 10th and +12th examination outcomes via this website online. You can also see authorities examination outcomes on the Sarkari consequence com.

Sarkari Result 2019 – Notification, Jobs, Examination, Admit card

This net web page contains data resembling Notification, Latest Jobs, Examination, Admit Card on Sarkari Result website online. It moreover offers employment critiques for all states.

Sarkari Latest Jobs

EstablishVacancy Ultimate DateQualification
Indian Navy MR40028/11/201910
UPPCL JE Junior Engineer Civil Recruitment3126/12/2019Extreme College and three 12 months Diploma in Civil Engineering
Indian Airforce AFCAT 01/2020Change
01/01/2021		30/12/2019Bachelor Diploma in Any Stream with Physics and Arithmetic at 10+2 Stage / B.E / B.Tech Course
UP Metro Rail Different18323/12/2019BE / B.Tech Diploma in Related Commerce / Engineering with 60% Marks.
CBSE Different35716/12/2019Bachelor in Any Stream and Experience
CCRAS UDC LDC6619/12/2019(UDC) Bachelor Diploma in Any Stream in Any Acknowledged School in India
(LDC) 10+2 Handed from Any Acknowledged Board with Computer Typing in English @ 35 wpm & Hindi @ 30 wpm
Indian Navy INET Different14419/12/2019Class 10th, 12th and Engineering Diploma with Minimal 60% Marks.
UPPSC Computer Assistant1411/12/2019 10+2 Intermediate Examination in Any Acknowledged Board in India with O Stage Examination Handed.
ISRO Shar Different ITI Technician B, Draughtsman90 29/11/2019Class 10 Extreme College with ITI / NCVT Certificates in Related Commerce.
Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Entry19/12/2019Handed 10+2 Examination with 70% Marks in Physics, Chemistry, Math PCM in Each Matter.
MP NHM Staff Nurse and ANM2779 25/11/201910+2 Intermediate Examination with GNM / B.Sc Nursing Diploma.
Registered in Nursing Council.
Railway RRC Secunderabad Apprentice410308/12/2019Class 10 Matric with 50% Marks Handed.
Rajasthan HC Group D367817/12/2019Class 10 Extreme College Examination Handed in Any Acknowledged Board in India.
IBPS SO IX ONline116326/11/2019Grasp Diploma in Hindi with English as a Matter in Diploma Stage. OR
Grasp Diploma in Sanskrit with Hindi and English as a Matter in Diploma Stage.
Railway RRC Jaipur Apprentice202908/12/2019Class 10 Extreme College with ITI / NCVT Certificates in Related Commerce.
MPPSC Assistant Director3707/12/2019Need to be Registered in MP Rojgar Office.
B.Sc AG with First Division Marks with Grasp Diploma OR Diploma in Agriculture Engineering.
Navy SSR / AA August 2020 Batch270018/11/201910+2 Intermediate Examination with Arithmetic, Physics with Considered one of many Following Matter Chemistry / Biology / Computer Science.
Bihar SSC Anuwadak and Sahayak Pos150530/11/2019Bachelor / Grasp Diploma with Urdu as a Matter
UKSSSC Assistant Accountant9315/12/2019Bachelor Diploma in Commerce B.Com OR BBA OR PG Diploma in Accountancy.
Hindi Typing Tempo: 4000 Per Hr.
Bihar Police Squad Constable49629/11/201910+2 Intermediate Examination Handed in Any Acknowledged Board in India with Driving License LMV / HMV

Latest Jobs Particulars

Listed beneath are the necessary hyperlinks to the above jobs. By these hyperlinks, you can apply for a job for a particular job website online, the bulletins they’ve given, and on-line.

Sarkari Result

Proper right here you can receive the outcomes for the current authorities job. You can also receive the Reply Key.

Sarkari Result Syllabus

Questions

Strategies to Receive Admit Card?

Go to the official website online hyperlink. The hyperlink is obtainable Above. Click on on on that hyperlink.
Fill in your “Registration Amount” and “Starting Date” to acquire the Admit Card.
Click on on the Submit button.

How this website online would possibly assist us?

This website online will give you each type of presidency jobs. This website online moreover offers the outcomes of presidency exams. Affords hyperlinks to acquire question papers of presidency exams.

Strategies to acquire Reply Key of presidency exams?

This website online offers you with the reply Key to all of the alternate options. The official website online could also be reached via the hyperlink given Above. You might receive the reply key you need.

Sarkari-Result

Remaining phrases

I hope you need this textual content. In case you’ve gotten any queries regarding “Sarkari Result 2019 – Notification, Jobs, Examination, Admit card” please comment beneath. I glad that may allow you to.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *