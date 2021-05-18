Sardar Ka Grandson Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmywap

The illegal piracy website Filmywap has leaked the newly-released film Sardar Ka Grandson. It is available to watch and download for free on the illegal piracy website Filmywap.

The film Sardar Ka Grandson was leaked just a few hours after the release. It was released today on 18th May 2021, and it is now available to watch on the illegal piracy website Filmywap.

The film Sardar Ka Grandson was released on the OTT platform Netflix. If you want to watch the film Sardar Ka Grandson, open Netflix.

Please do not use the illegal piracy website Filmywap because it is illegal. It is a punishable crime.

Let’s get all the detail about the film Sardar Ka Grandson.

Sardar Ka Grandson Full Movie Download Leaked

The film Sardar Ka Grandson is a romantic drama film. The shooting of the film Sardar Ka Grandson was started on 16th November 2019.

The film Sardar Ka Grandson was directed by Kaashvie Nair. It was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, and John Abraham.

The film Sardar Ka Grandson was written by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal, and Kaashvie Nair. Tanishk Bagchi gave the music in the film Sardar Ka Grandson.

Mahendra Shetty did the cinematography of the film Sardar Ka Grandson. It was edited by Maahir Zaveri.

The film Sardar Ka Grandson was made under three production companies; T-Series, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.

Netflix distributed the film Sardar Ka Grandson. If we get any update about the film Sardar Ka Grandson, we will add it here.

Let’s talk about the cast of the film Sardar Ka Grandson.

Sardar Ka Grandson Cast:

We have mentioned the cast of the film Sardar Ka Grandson below.

Arjun Kapoor as Amreek Singh Rakul Preet Singh as Radha Neena Gupta as Rupinder Kaur John Abraham as Gursher Singh Aditi Rao Hydari as Young Rupinder Kaur Soni Razdan Kumud Mishra Kanwaljit Singh Divya Seth Masood Akhtar Ravjeet Singh Akashdeep Sabir

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Sardar Ka Grandson.

Sardar Ka Grandson Release Date:

The film Sardar Ka Grandson was released on the OTT platform Netflix on 18th May 2021. You can watch the film Sardar Ka Grandson on Netflix if you have a subscription.

There are a total of three songs in the film Sardar Ka Grandson. The album of the film Sardar Ka Grandson was composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

Tanishk Bagchi, Happy Raikoti, and Milind Gaba gave the lyrics. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Sardar Ka Grandson.

Sardar Ka Grandson Trailer:

We have mentioned the trailer of the film Sardar Ka Grandson below. It was released on 21st April 2021 by Netflix.

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.