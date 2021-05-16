Sarbath Full Movie Download in High Quality Leaked by the Illegal Torrent Website SDMoviespoint

The film Sarbath was recently leaked by the illegal piracy website SDMoviespoint.

The Tamil film Sarbath was leaked few hours after the original release. The film Sarbath is now available on many illegal piracy websites including SDMoviespoint.

It was first available on the piracy website SDMoviespoint. We do not recommend you to visit the illegal piracy website SDMoviespoint because it contains pirated files.

Let’s get the complete detail about the Tamil film Sarbath.

Sarbath Full Movie Download in High-Quality Leaked

Sarbath is a Tamil comedy and drama film. On IMDb, the film Sarbath has received 7.3 out of 10. The running time of the Tamil film Sarbath is 142 minutes.

The Tamil film Sarbath follows the story about a life of Kathir. He is an IT professional. He works at Dindigul. He goes to the village to attend his brother’s marriage.

but later, he finds that the wedding is canceled. He gets shocked after getting the news about the woman who was engaged with her brother.

She is his girlfriend. All relatives come to a home when they find that the girl is a girlfriend of Kathir. It is a comedy film.

Prabhakaran directed the film Sarbath. Ajesh composed the music in the film Sarbath. Lalit Kumar produced the series Sarbath.

Prabhakaran did the cinematography of the film Sarbath. It was edited by Prasanna GK. The Tamil film Sarbath was made under 7 Screen Studio and Viacom 18.

Netflix and Colors Tamil distributed it. Let’s talk about the cast of the film Sarbath.

Sarbath Cast:

Find the cast of the Tamil film Sarbath below.

Kathir as Arivu Soori as Arivu’s Friend Rahasya Gorak as Aruna Ashvatt as Senthil Vivek Prasanna as Anbu Siddharth Vipin as Aalavanthan G. Marimuthu Arivu as Anbu’s Father Florent Pereira as Aruna’s Father Indhumathi as Arivu – Anbu’s Mother Baby Joy Suhasini

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Sarbath.

Sarbath Release Date:

The film Sarbath was released on 11th April 2021 and it was released in the Tamil language.

The title and the first look poster of the film Sarbath were released on 17th June 2019. The shooting of the Tamil film Sarbath was ended in late 2019.

The shooting of the film Sarbath was done in Dindigul. Few scenes of the film Sarbath were shot in Chennai.

There are four soundtracks in the Tamil film Sarbath. The album was composed by Ajesh. Four songs include Unnal Unardhene, Theera Theera, Adhirum Veeradhi, and Karichan Kuyile.

The release of the Tamil film Sarbath was delayed many times because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The film Sarbath was telecasted on 11th April 2021 on Colors Tamil. Let’s watch the trailer of the Tamil film Sarbath.

Sarbath Trailer:

Find the teaser of the film Sarbath below. The trailer of the film Sarbath is not arrived yet. The teaser of the film Sarbath was released on 1st November 2019 by Think Music India.

