Saral Portal Haryana: सरल पोर्टल Login & Registration (saralharyana.gov.in):

Haryana Government launches the SARAL Portal in order to bring the government of Haryana all the schemes and services under a single platform. Any and every service as well as government schemes will be available to inform you on the same platform. People will not have to search for various websites in order to get information about the various schemes and scholarships that the government launches for the welfare of the people.

SARAL Portal Haryana will be offering you information and details of more than 380 services and schemes of all the departments. Yes, the portal will contain all the essential and important things that will benefit the people of the Haryana state. It happens so many times that the government authorities will launch a scheme in order to help the people. But people will not have any clue about the government schemes that are for them only.

Due to the use of the Saral Portal Haryana, people will be able to have all the information details about the numerous schemes of the government. SARAL is a Single Service Delivery Platform where people will have beneficial information about the helpful things that the government does for them.

People will be able to use so many features easily and instantly with the help of the SARAL Portal. It will be easy to apply for any scheme or service with the SARAL Portal. You can also check the current status of the application form easily. The Antyodaya SARAL Portal will be able to provide transparency between the government, schemes, and people. As it is an online portal, people will not have to go to various government reforms to know about their current progress in the scheme or service. The Online Service of SARAL web portal will decrease the time of application approval.

SARAL Portal was started by the state government of Haryana with the sole purpose of digitizing the government departments. The main motive behind creating such helpful and all in one SARAL Portal is that there will be no wall that will keep the people away from knowing the govt. procedures. There will be more transparency among the government and every citizen of the state.

Due to the use of the SARAL Portal, the entire department of the government will be cashless and paperless. People will be able to connect with government authorities through the digital world. All the things including the process of application will be instant, transparent, and easy. You can be able to view your application and track it from anywhere in the world with the internet.

As you know that the Haryana SARAL Portal covers 380 plus services, you will find everything in the portal. Each and every citizen of the state will be able to have a large number of benefits using this portal. Also, you will be able to know about the latest updates and government schemes at the touch of your fingertips. Antyodaya SARAL Portal will be helping the users to know about everything in a simple and understandable manner.

If you do not know much about the SARAL Portal then you do not have to worry about it at all. Because we are going to inform you about it with every little detail. This article will get you all the essential information that you will need to understand the SARAL Portal and its benefits better. You will just have to go through the article till the end and you will have everything clear about the SARAL Portal.

Benefits of SARAL Portal:

There are so many benefits of SARAL Portal and it will be beneficial for you to know them before using the portal. Here, we have enlisted some of the major benefits that the SARAL Portal will be going to provide each and every user with. But you will have to figure out on your own which of these benefits is going to be more helpful to you. The benefits that SARAL Portal is going to serve you are as follows:

The portal serves transparency, accuracy, and instant process among the government and people

It will make things easy such as checking the current state government schemes and apply for it

There will be no time wastage due to the queues of people waiting in front of the govt. departments

Any person can be able to use the SARAL Portal as long as the person is a state residential

All the services and schemes will be in favor of complete digitization for citizens

Users can track the service requests easily and quickly

The SARAL Portal is accessible from anywhere and anytime as it is an online web portal

Antyodaya SARAL Portal’s List of Services

Here is the list of the services that the SARAL Portal will offer its users.

Resident Certificate (Revenue)

Dealer Point Registration (Transport)

Issue of New ration Card (Food and Supplies)

Income Certificate (Revenue)

Old Age Samman Allowance (Social Justice and Empowerment)

Application for New Electricity Connection(U/DHBVN)

Dr. Ambedkar Medhavi Chattar Yojna (Welfare of SCBC)

Bicycle Scheme (BOCW – Labour)

Marriage Registration (Urban Local Bodies)

Micro Nutrient Fertiliser (Agriculture)

How To Apply In SARAL Portal

It is so easy and simple to apply for any scheme in the SARAL Portal. You will just have to follow these simple steps and you will know the application process in the online portal.

First of all, you will need a computer or laptop with an active internet connection

Then you will have to visit the official website of the Haryana SARAL Portal i.e. HTTP://saralharyana.gov.in

You will have to register yourself in the register section in the home page of the website

After providing all the appropriate details in the registration section, you will have to click on “Submit”

Login section will need the User ID and Password that you have set in the registration section

You need to enter the User ID and Password in order to Log In to the portal

After logging in, click on the online available services sections

Then you will need to choose the service you want to apply for and follow the instruction to apply for it

Now, you will be able to have all the information about the SARAL Portal and the application procedure. If you have any kind of query or doubt regarding the SARAL Portal. Then you can visit the help section available on the official website. It is sure that you will be able to have all the current updates about the government schemes and services at your fingertips. You can get the most benefits out of using the Haryana SARAL Portal.