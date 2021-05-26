Sanam Teri Kasam Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Moviesda

The illegal piracy website Moviesda has illegally leaked the popular film Sanam Teri Kasam. The film Sanam Teri Kasam was first leaked by the piracy website Moviesda.

The user can find the film Sanam Teri Kasam on many piracy websites. It was spread after the leak by the piracy website Moviesda.

There are lots of Indian movies and web series available on the illegal piracy website Moviesda. you can watch all available movies and web series in HD quality on the piracy website Moviesda.

Moviesda is one of the popular illegal piracy websites. The illegal piracy website Moviesda includes all types of movies including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, English, Malayalam, Kannada, etc.

On the top of the piracy website Moviesda, you will find many categories. Please do not use a piracy website like Moviesda to watch or download any content.

Watch movies or web series only on legal platforms. It is illegal to use the illegal piracy website to watch or download the content.

Let’s get all the details about the film Sanam Teri Kasam.

Sanam Teri Kasam Full Movie Download Leaked

Sanam Teri Kasam is a romantic drama and musical film. In the film Sanam Teri Kasam, an awkward librarian gets up with the help of her neighbor.

The film Sanam Teri Kasam was written and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. It was produced by Deepak Mukut.

In the lead roles, there are two stars; Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. Himesh Reshammiya gave the music in the film Sanam Teri Kasam.

Chirantan Das completed the cinematography of the film Sanam Teri Kasam. The film Sanam Teri Kasam was made under Jhoom Jhoom Productions and Soham Rockstar Productions.

Eros International distributed the film Sanam Teri Kasam. The length of the film Sanam Teri Kasam is 154 minutes. The film Sanam Teri Kasam has collected around 9 Crores INR.

There are a total of nine soundtracks in the film Sanam Teri Kasam. The album was composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

The album was recorded in 2015 and was released on 7th January 2016. It was made under the label – Eros Now.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

Sameer Anjaan, Himesh Reshammiya, Shabbir Ahmed, and Subrat Sinha gave the lyrics. The first look of the film Sanam Teri Kasam was released on 7th December 2015.

It was unveiled by Eros Now via a tweet. The film Sanam Teri Kasam has received mixed reviews from critics.

Let’s see the cast of the film Sanam Teri Kasam.

Sanam Teri Kasam Cast:

We have mentioned the cast of the film Sanam Teri Kasam below.

Harshvardhan Rane as Inder Parihar Manish Choudhary as Jayram Parthasarathy Divyetta Singh as Kaveri Parthasaarthy Mawra Hocane as Saraswati “Saru” Parthasarathy – Saraswati Inder Parihar Pyumori Mehta as Arundhati Parthasaarthy Anurag Sinha as Abhimanyu Shastry Shraddha Das as Ruby Malhotra Murli Sharma as Inspector Hari Nikam Vijay Raaz as Mushtaqeen Bhai Alok Pandey as Watchman Sudesh Berry as Rajinder Lal Parihaar Ravii Sharma as Pandit

Let’s see the release date of the film Sanam Teri Kasam.

Sanam Teri Kasam Release Date:

The film Sanam Teri Kasam was released on 5th February 2016. The film Sanam Teri Kasam has received 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

If we get any updates about the film Sanam Teri Kasam, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Sanam Teri Kasam.

Sanam Teri Kasam Trailer:

We have mentioned the trailer of the film Sanam Teri Kasam below. It was released on 16th December 2016 by Eros Now Music. Let’s watch it.

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.