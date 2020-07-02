San Diego Comic-Con Home Edition Will Be Free

Tania González / CNET



With cancellation of the 2020 edition of the San Diego Comic-Con popular culture convention last April due to the pandemic of the coronavirus, Comic-Con International has revealed that its replacement in the form of a digital convention it will be free. The event online It will be held between July 22 and 26, according to Collider reports, and will have panels on movies, television series, video games, comics and more.

Comic-Con @ Home was announced on YouTube in May after cancellation by COVID-19. The digital version of SDCC will also have a virtual showroom where you can buy limited edition objects, Collider explained.

The popular culture convention has been held for 50 years. It will return to its usual format in 2021, July 22-25 at the San Diego Convention Center.

