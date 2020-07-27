San Diego Comic-Con cancels its 2020 edition on COVID-19

SDCC



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

“The current situation requires extraordinary measures.” No, it is not a quote from Nick Fury or Captain America. This is how the San Diego Comic-Con begins its official statement, which it has just announced on Friday, April 17, which will cancel, for the first time in its 50-year history, the convention due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

It is an unprecedented measure. The San Diego Comic-Con was scheduled to take place from July 23 to 26, 2020 and now, the next edition will be from July 22 to 25, 2021.

“For the first time in the 50-year history of the San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind this annual celebration of pop culture announced today with deep regret that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020. The event will return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22 to 25, 2021, “the organizers explained on their website.

Does that mean that the concentrations of thousands of people will still not be safe at the end of July? The San Diego Comic-Con explained in its statement the reasons for the suspension. “Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan their conventions each year, and that many exhibitors and stakeholders depend on these events for much of their income, many hoped to delay their decision to attend by trusting that concerns about COVID-19 would lessen for summer. Continuous monitoring of health authority warnings and recent statements by the California governor have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year. “

The suspension also affected the WonderCon convention in Anaheim, California, scheduled for April 10-12, 2020, and which will return to the Anaheim Convention Center next year, March 26-28, 2021.

Furthermore, 2020 marked a special date for the world’s most famous comic book convention: its first edition was held in 1970, making the 2020 event the 50th anniversary of its creation. SDCC announced that people who purchased tickets to Comic-Con 2020 will have the option to request a refund or transfer their tickets to Comic-Con 2021.

2020-2021 film premiere schedule after coronavirus delays [fotos] To see photos