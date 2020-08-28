Samsung’s new folding phone already has an official name

Angela Lang / CNET



Samsung already has the official name for its new foldable Galaxy, according to the trusted site SamMobile.

The new cell phone, which is expected to be launched in August, will be called the Galaxy Z Fold 2, according to the report. The name merges two names –Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip– which Samsung has used for its foldable phones to date.

According to SamMobile, this name also anticipates a strategic change: all Samsung folding phones will have the letter Z in the name. The South Korean’s first folding, the Galaxy Fold, was launched without the last letter of the alphabet in the name.

Now that you have an (almost) official name, you just have to wait for the official announcement. Rumors point to a phone similar to the Galaxy Fold but with improvements such as a 7.7-inch screen, 5G connectivity and better specifications in processing and RAM.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 would be announced in August and from the hand of the anticipated Galaxy Note 20, a series of phones that would not be foldable but that will be characterized by high-end specifications, compatibility with the S Pen stylus and ready to compete with the iPhone 12.



