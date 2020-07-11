Samsung would not use its own screen on the Galaxy S21: report

Juan Garzon / CNET



Samsung is in talks with Chinese manufacturer BOE to be the display provider for at least one of its upcoming high-end phones.

SamMobile, a site specialized in Samsung issues, says that the South Korean firm is in talks for BOE to provide screens for the base model of the Galaxy S21, a series expected for the first quarter of 2021. The rest of the phones in that series would have samsung screen.

The display made by BOE, according to the report, would have a 90Hz refresh rate, unlike the other S21s that would have a 120Hz refresh rate, a high-end characteristic speed on some models released this year. Samsung Display, the division of the South Korean giant in charge of manufacturing screens, would manufacture the screens with a 120Hz refresh rate, the report says.

SamMobile says relegating the task of at least one type of display to its next smartphone will cut production costs for Samsung, which has been in charge of making all the displays for its different phones so far. Samsung would have sought a second provider also as a protection measure against the uncertainty in the sale of cell phones and the “instability” of the market, says SamMobile.

Samsung does not comment on rumors. The company, currently focused on Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 to be announced supposedly in August of this year, it usually reveals new Galaxy S series phones in February or March of each year.

