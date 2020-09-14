Samsung would have closed the factory again for fear of the coronavirus

Angela Lang / CNET



Samsung closed a factory in Asia for the second time due to a positive case of coronavirus.

According to a Reuters report, Samsung reported that a plant in South Korea will close operations momentarily, but will resume operations as of this Saturday, according to the report. Production from that factory will temporarily move to Vietnam, the Asian company added.

The factory, located in the city of Gumi, in South Korea, manufactures units of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip, two phones that only went on sale this year and that represent two of the most coveted phones in the industry. Samsung, Reuters says, already produces 50 percent of its devices in Vietnam, and the factory in Gumi accounts for a small percentage of all its units produced.

The same factory in Gumi has already had a total of six cases of infected people by the new virus discovered only in December in China. To date, the disease has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide and killed just over 3,000.

The biggest concern for Samsung could be the manufacture of units of the S20, a phone just announced in February and that goes on sale all over the world precisely on Friday, March 6, the same day the Gumi plant closes operations. The coincidence between the coronavirus and the sale of the S20 worries Samsung in case the virus affects the demand for the new cell phone.



