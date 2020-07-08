Samsung works on phones with removable battery: report

Aloysius Low/CNET



Samsung is working on a smartphone with a removable battery, a feature that the company and almost all manufacturers have abandoned in favor of others such as water resistance.

A photo of the alleged battery was obtained by SamMobile, a site specialized in Samsung topics. The battery, according to the site, would be for a series phone Galaxy A which corresponds to the mid-range. The phone that would use this battery has model SM-A013F, says SamMobile.

Samsung already only has a series of phones with a removable battery, according to the report. The Galaxy Xcover series are the only phones from the South Korean manufacturer with this feature, which has practically disappeared in the mid-range and high-end, but with some low-end still with the function.

The earliest smartphones, and their more conventional predecessors, had the removable battery for a variety of reasons, from being able to swap a dead battery for a fresh one, to replacing a faulty unit over the years. However, manufacturers began to remove that feature in favor of other features such as resistance to water and dust, or wireless charging.

SamMobile says that the phone in question is in development, but it will not have very striking specifications. The storage will be 16 or 32GB and will be available in black, blue and red colors for the markets of Europe and Asia. Because of the storage and the battery, the phone is most likely a low-end one.

Samsung has not commented on its alleged interest in making more phones with removable batteries.



