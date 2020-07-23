Samsung works on new retractable camera phone: report

OneLeaks



Samsung may soon launch a new camera phone with a mechanical mechanism.

The known leaker OnLeaks shared on April 26 on the website of a case maker called Pigtou the renderings of a possible Samsung phone that would have a camera pop-up like the OnePlus 7T Pro. It would be the second phone with this type of brand system, after the Samsung Galaxy A80Although the new one would be much more complex, since the camera would rotate 180 degrees to serve as the front and rear cameras.

He leaker It does not offer much information about the cell phone beyond saying that it will have a 6.5-inch screen and dimensions of 160.9 x 77 x 9.2 millimeters. If we look at the images, we can also deduce that the cell phone would have the fingerprint sensor on the back, that it would not have a classic headphone jack and would have a USB Type-C.

From the revealed characteristics, we can intuit that, if it finally reached the market, it would be an inexpensive cell phone that would probably fit in the Galaxy A series, although at the moment Samsung has not announced anything about the phone, nor is it expected that the company will make any presentation. coming soon.

CNET en Español sent Samsung a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S20 Plus from all angles [fotos] To see photos