Samsung withdraws from IFA and will hold its own event in September

IFA will take place in September without one of the great exhibitors: Samsung.

The South Korean tech giant said on June 30 that it will not attend the Berlin conference, which will be held with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the company said it will share its latest news and announcements at its “own digital event in early September.”

Samsung is expected to hold a digital Unpacked event in early August to showcase its latest cell phones, including the new Galaxy Note and the new Galaxy Fold. Typically, Samsung presents its mobile devices at an Unpacked event and then, through IFA, shows its appliances and offers more details on its new products. Last year he shared information about the Galaxy Fold and released his first 5G smartphone Low cost.

“While Samsung will not participate in IFA 2020, we hope that our association with the event will continue in the future,” said a Samsung spokeswoman.

The coronavirus, which has infected more than 10.4 million people worldwide, has prompted companies to reconsider launching their products. The GSMA canceled the Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest mobile technology event, a week before the journalists arrived in Barcelona, ​​the city where it takes place.

Rather than phone launches, in recent months Apple, Huawei, and OnePlus have held digital events or introduced devices through a press release. Last week, Apple held its developer conference in a virtual event instead of bringing together thousands of application developers in California. Other companies like Google and Facebook have also chosen to scrap their developer conferences this year.

At the end of April, the IFA organizers said that the electronics show would not continue as it normally does, but a month later they said that it would be held as a face-to-face event, but that it would not be open to the public as it normally does. IFA also plans to allow a maximum of 1,000 attendees per day. Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon signed on as one of the first keynote speakers this year.

But things have changed since May. The European Union plans to reopen the borders although it will block American travelers, at least for now. The virus is re-emerging in parts of the United States and there was an outbreak in Beijing. Samsung may be the first major company to not attend IFA this year, but it is unlikely to be the last.

While IFA generally doesn’t have as much big news as CES (held every January in Las Vegas) or MWC, it is a major show for electronics manufacturers, especially those selling home appliances and computers. There is also usually some cell phone news at IFA. Last year the fair witnessed the debut of the first OLED TV with Amazon Alexa incorporated among other things

Samsung used to play an important role at IFA by introducing its new Galaxy Note phones, Galaxy watches and other products. In recent years, he has chosen to organize his own Unpacked event in the United States to present his new mobile devices, but even so he reserved a full room at the Messe in Berlin (the venue where IFA is held) and held several press events during week.

Like all tech trade shows, IFA is also a key place for company executives to meet and reach deals. That includes partnerships for retailers and operators to offer devices and for companies to come together to work together on technology development. In-person meetings are key for smaller companies that don’t have sales teams or money to travel around the world to reach agreements.

IFA also opens its convention rooms to the public. Last year’s edition had about 2,000 exhibitors and there are generally around 200,000 attendees. CES organizers still plan to continue with the January 2021 conference.

Axios previously reported the news.

