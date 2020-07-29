Samsung will soon begin production of the Galaxy Fold 2

Angela Lang / CNET



The crisis of coronavirus It would not affect Samsung’s plans to launch its new folding phone.

The South Korean giant will begin mass-production of Galaxy Fold 2 parts in mid-May, according to an April 12 report by SamMobile. Korean industry sources say the company will begin assembling the first Galaxy Fold units 2 weeks after these parts are manufactured, so the new Galaxy Fold 2 could be ready in early June.

Previous rumors indicated that the Galaxy Fold 2 would be presented along with the Galaxy Note 20 in the third quarter of 2020, but at the moment Samsung has not confirmed anything about this event. Therefore, it is unknown if it will be a physical event or an online presentation such as those recently made by other brands such as Huawei, due to the ongoing pandemic.

The new Fold 2 will reportedly feature 256GB of internal storage in its base model. This model could be priced similarly to the $ 1,400 of the Galaxy Z Flip, making it much cheaper than the original Galaxy Fold, which went on sale for $ 1,980 a few months ago. Additionally, the Galaxy Fold 2 would have a 4.6-inch external display and a 7.7-inch internal display with an integrated front camera.

For the moment, and despite being reports from reliable sources, the company has not confirmed anything about what will be its third flexible cell phone. Samsung does not comment on reports and leaks.

