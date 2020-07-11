Samsung to launch titanium Galaxy Watch: report

Samsung



Samsung could be preparing a new Galaxy Watch smart watch, although this time there will be a titanium version, something that Apple was ahead of with its watch Apple Watch Series 5 It comes with a titanium case in two shades.

According to SamMobile, Samsung would be working on a new smart watch that will come in two different sizes and that the website says it will add a titanium version to the aluminum and stainless steel versions that the company would be working on. The current Galaxy Watch is available in aluminum, rose gold and black versions and the company has it with a , since its original price was US $ 280.

The source does not specify if this new watch will be a new Galaxy Watch or if on the contrary it would be the sportier version, and then we would see the successor to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 with a more premium design.

And is that phones made of titanium can be stronger and more durable, but also more expensive. Please note a Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum costs $ 399, while titanium starts at $ 799.

The Galaxy Watch Active 3 has a starting price of $ 279.99, so we’ll have to see what decision Samsung makes regarding the price of a titanium smartwatch.

According to data from Strategy Analytics, during the first quarter of 2020 Samsung was in second place in the sale of smart watches, with 13.9 percent, a figure lower than a year ago, which was 14.9 percent. This category is largely dominated by Apple, at 55.5 percent, while Garmin is in a distant third position.

