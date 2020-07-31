Samsung to launch Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 in August: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Samsung to launch phones Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 in August, following its original launch plan, according to a report by the Asian media from The Korea Herald.

“Galaxy Note 20 planning is in progress and there are no delays,” one of the anonymous sources told The Korea Herald. “About a physical event, it is still being discussed and options are being considered as an online event.”

The report, citing other reports, says that some of these announcements could be made as early as July, although it is not defined if the anticipated event would be Note 20, Fold 2 or both. Samsung would see the need to do these events virtually as a result of the COVID-19.

The Korea Herald report mentions that Apple is also planning to launch its iPhone 12 according to their customs, forecasting the launch for September.

Samsung was one of the few technology companies that could hold a physical event in 2020. In February, the company held an event in San Francisco to launch the Galaxy S20. The event was one of the last held, as the MWC and all subsequent conferences were canceled or modified to a digital event.

The events, both technological, sports, automotive and other categories, were modified as a measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, which to date has already exceeded 1.4 million infections worldwide.

