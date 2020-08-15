Samsung to launch five devices on August 5, executive confirms

Samsung



Samsung will introduce five new devices in its Unpacked event on August 5the director of Samsung’s mobile division said in a blog.

Tae-moon Roh, who took over the daily operations of Samsung’s mobile division in January, called the new products “powerful devices” and hinted that this new breed of products will include wearables in addition to telephones. Users “will live life to the fullest with these devices in their hands (and in their ears and on their wrists,” Tae-moon Roh wrote on the Samsung site.

“These devices fulfill our mission to be innovative in the mobile experience that flows seamlessly wherever we go,” he wrote on the blog. “They combine power with functionality, whether you are at work or playing, at home or away.”

Rather than holding a face-to-face event, Samsung will host a virtual Unpacked event on August 5 at 10 AM ET, 7 AM PST to introduce its new devices. The plan follows similar actions by companies such as Apple, which have held their presentation events virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Samsung, for the first time in its history, “will broadcast live from South Korea.”

Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2 during the event. The company is also rumored to be working on a new smartwatch, headphones, and a tablet. And Samsung watchers are also waiting for a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone, which hit the market in February. Some of these products may be featured on Unpacked by the company.

Samsung has “a tremendous amount of products on the way, and some are just around the corner to show off,” Roh said.

Samsung’s new products come at tough times. 2020 was supposed to be a strong year for the phone industry, as innovations like 5G technology and folding screens would increase the chances that consumers will shell out money to purchase new products. However, the financial difficulties and concerns generated by the COVID-19 pandemic will limit the number of devices that companies can make and sell. Even as the worst of the pandemic happens in the United States and other markets, the global economy will continue to struggle.



Samsung’s local market in South Korea was among the first to be affected by the coronavirus. The company temporarily closed its factories, and also closed its four stores in the United States. The pandemic broke out at the same time that Samsung introduced its biggest device of the year, the Galaxy S20. Starting at $ 999, the phone can be very expensive for people out of work. In April, Samsung launched its new A Series line of phones in the United States, which start at $ 100. The company hopes that these will be of interest to people who are watching their budget, such as the millions of unemployed in the United States.

Roh, who called this moment “the new normal,” said Monday that the pandemic has forced Samsung to invest heavily in research and development.

“We have launched new solutions in record time, everything from improving our video calling technology to helping emergency workers stay protected on the job,” he wrote. The executive expects there will be “even bolder innovation” from the company in the future.

“We will make mobile technology that will be more personal, smart, useful and secure,” wrote Roh, “We will develop more innovative products, such as our industry-leading flexible phones. And, as we launch a wide range of Galaxy 5G devices in more markets this technology will allow us many more experiences than we imagine “.

What does the Unpacked hold?

When it comes to the Unpacked event, Samsung is expected to showcase the second generation of its Galaxy Fold, which converts from cell phone to tablet. The company delayed the launch of the first Fold, which cost from $ 1,980, for five months from April to September 2019 after some reporters discovered screen failures of the test units. This year the company is expected to launch what would be called the Galaxy Fold 2 or Galaxy Z Fold 2. The new device would reflect what Samsung learned from last year’s disaster and the February launch of the Galaxy Z Flip, which is a more conventional flip phone that folds into a more compact package.

Along with a new folding phone, Samsung is expected to present its new Galaxy Note, called Note 20. Instead of showing two models, like last year’s Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, Samsung could present three. Note models this year, which could be called the Note 20, Note 20 Plus, and Note 20 Ultra. This last device could have two curved screens, ultra-thin bezels to free up maximum screen space and a body somewhat thinner than that of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. All models are likely to have 5G connectivity.

The company is also expected to introduce an update to its wireless headphones and a new smartwatch, which would be called Galaxy Watch 3. The earbuds would have a bean shape and enhancements like active noise cancellation, while the watch could revert to the rotating bezel that one of its predecessors had.

Samsung could also introduce the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet, which is expected to have a 5G connection, which would make it one of the first tablets on the market with an ultra-fast wireless connection. The tableta Galaxy Tab S6, which was introduced earlier in the year, had a 5G option, but only for the South Korean market.

CNET en Español will cover all the details of Samsung Unpacked 2020 live and direct.