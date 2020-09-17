Samsung, Sony and Sharp join as 5G manufacturers using Qualcomm

Sarah Tew/CNET



There are already more than 70 5G devices in the works that will use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865 processor, the chip giant said Tuesday.

The list includes 5G devices already announced, such as the new line Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Sony Xperia 1 II. But it also includes newer ones like Vivo’s Apex 2020 concept phone, the Oppo Find X2 and the Nubia Red Magic 5G. Other devices with the Snapdragon 865 are the Asus ROG Phone 3 and the ZenFone 7, the Realme X50 Pro, the Redmi K30 Pro, the phone from gaming Lenovo Legion, the Sharp Aquos R5G, the Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro, as well as the ZTE Axon 10s Pro.

“This year, the Snapdragon 865 will help make 5G accessible to billions of smartphone users around the world, in addition to enabling immersive mobile experiences such as gaming at high speed, intelligent multi-camera capture and an all-day battery life, “said Alex Katouzian, vice president and general manager of mobile at Qualcomm, in a statement.

Qualcomm, the largest chipmaker in the world, has led the push toward 5G technology. The company’s modems are used in most of the high-end 5G phones on the market – except for devices from Huawei, which designs its own chips – and it has been expanding its processors to less expensive devices. All, with the aim that 5G technology is deployed around the world as quickly as possible.

The company had planned to make its announcements during the MWC 2020 World Congress of Mobile Devices, which was scheduled to take place this week in Barcelona, ​​Spain. However, coronavirus fears caused the congress it will be canceled. The cancellation could force some cell phone manufacturers to delay the announcement of its devices using Qualcomm’s 5G chips. Instead of face-to-face events, Qualcomm conducted a streaming live on Tuesday, where a presentation could be seen from its headquarters in San Diego, California.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips have “become the platform of choice for 5G,” Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm’s chief executive, said Tuesday. “Snapdragon will also be the platform that will scale 5G globally.”

The manager added that there are in total more than 275 5G devices being designed to use Snapdragon’s 8- and 7-series of processors.

5G promises to significantly increase the transmission speed, coverage and responsiveness of wireless networks. It can stream 10 to 100 times faster than a typical current cellular connection, and it will also increase the speed at which the device connects to the network, with millisecond speeds to start downloading or streaming. Operators around the world began to roll out their 5G networks during 2019.

The Snapdragon 865, presented in december, is the highest performing chip Qualcomm has ever made. But unlike its predecessor and Qualcomm’s other high-performance processors, the Snapdragon 865 does not have a modem built into the brain of the device, known as the application processor. Instead, phone manufacturers who decide to use the Snapdragon 865 and connect their devices to a 5G network must also place the Qualcomm X55 modem.

In December, Qualcomm said it made that decision so as not to compromise modem and application processor capabilities. If the company had not compromised on the modem or application processor functions, the resulting chip would have been too large and required a lot of power for high-end phones.

A few days ago, in February, Qualcomm unveiled its next modem, the X60. While the higher speeds aren’t much higher — you can download data at up to 7.5Gbps versus 7Gbps on the X55 and upload data at 3Gbps on both modems — you can experience higher average speeds, Qualcomm explained. The X60 can add the slower sub-6 networks with the faster millimeter wave spectrum networks, improving overall performance. That will happen on phones next year.

Among the first major phones to use the Snapdragon 865 are Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 phones. Junehee Lee, Samsung Vice President and Strategy Team Leader, joined Amon on stage at Tuesday’s event.

“We honestly believe that 5G has the transformative power to change everything that people do with their phones,” Lee said. “We see this year, 2020, as a critical time to establish the role that technologies like 5G will play in our lives.”

