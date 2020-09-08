Samsung releases major update for the Galaxy S20 in the US

Angela Lang / CNET



Samsung is releasing a major software update for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra in United States.

The new software began to be released for users in the United States on Saturday, March 21, and since then it has been gradually activated for more users, according to 9to5Google.

CNET en Español received this update on a Galaxy S20 Plus unit, but it is not yet received on the Galaxy S20 Ultra unit. Samsung told CNET en Español that the update is being released gradually, so it may take a while to reach all users.

9to5Google says that the update focuses on improving the autofocus of the rear camera, as it was a feature criticized by the analysts who received the device as it did not work to the level of expectations and could take time or have problems to focus the lens. This problem was more present in the Ultra model.

It is important to mention that this update is reaching the unlocked units first and it is expected that in the following weeks it will reach the Galaxy S20 that have the blockade for having been bought with an operator in the United States. There is no information on when the software will reach more countries.

