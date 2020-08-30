Samsung publishes an official photo of the handsome Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Max Weinbach / Twitter



Samsung confirmed the design of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra just over a month after its launch.

On the official page of Samsung Russia, the South Korean firm mistakenly published a series of images that show the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in copper color and that shows the appearance that the cell phone will have on the back.

The page is no longer available at the time of writing, but specialized journalists managed to obtain the images of the site before it was removed.

The published images show a very attractive and very elegant design. The rear camera is boxed in and a set of three lenses is shown in addition to the flash. The S Pen appears in both photographs of the same color of the cell phone body.

It is possible that this copper-colored edition is a special version, since Samsung rarely uses such a color for the first round of launching new cell phones. It is also possible that this copper color is a special edition that replaces the well received aura glow from the Note 10 last year.

The Note 20 is expected to be announced in August, according to multiple reports. Samsung would announce at least two models of this cell phone that would inherit features from the S20, but also with thinner bezels and an S Pen with more functions.

Samsung has not given official comment on the Note 20.