Samsung promises update to improve the Galaxy S20 camera

Samsung is already working on a software update that will improve the family camera experience Galaxy S20.

The South Korean company sent a statement to CNET en Español in which it says that it is already working on the patch. “The Galaxy S20 has an advanced and innovative camera system. We are constantly working to optimize performance and provide the best consumer experience,” says Samsung. “As part of an ongoing effort, we are working on a future update to improve the camera experience.”



The patch will help improve the performance and function of the camera on the Galaxy S20, especially on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the largest, most expensive phone with the best specifications of the three models. The Input and The Verge sites complain of slow autofocus especially on the S20 Ultra. The Verge says the S20 Ultra takes the photos of faces prone to exaggeration in exposure and softening of the skin.

Juan Garzón, senior analyst editor at CNET en Español, experienced some glitches in the Ultra’s camera, especially when trying to take macro-type photos.

Cell phone manufacturers can improve camera performance because almost all aspects of photography are done by software. Autofocus, for example, can be modified by software to make it faster or improve face recognition.

Samsung is fortunate that this issue in the Ultra’s camera arises now that the phone is in the hands of analysts and not when it reaches the masses and criticism from regular users begins to emerge. Apple had a similar problem with the camera iPhone XS after criticism for smoothing skin from users and, as Samsung will now, Apple fixed the problem with a software update.

Editor’s note: This article was updated on Thursday, February 27 at 9:15 am Pacific time in the United States to add the statement from Samsung and the experience of CNET in Spanish.

