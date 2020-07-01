Samsung phones that would be updated to Android 11

César Salza / CNET in Spanish



Samsung is probably the largest seller of Android phones in the world; However, it is not the company that updates its phones the fastest to new versions of the operating system. With Android 11Samsung Galaxy devices are expected to suffer from the same problem.

A close example is that of Android 10. The Galaxy S10 they began receiving it in January – similarly, many other manufacturers waited until 2020 to bring it in – despite the fact that that operating system became official in September, when the beta period ended. Companies like OnePlus, Xiaomi and Nokia had Android 10 phones before the end of the year.

Samsung is expected to add Android 11 to the phones that are still pending one of the two updates that the company offers to their phones. To give you an idea, the Galaxy S9, released in 2018, would not receive this new update. This phone was released with Android 8.0 Oreo and in early 2020 it got Android 10, for which it has already completed its two update cycles.

Of course, Samsung can always decide to vary the cycles and increase them. Something that companies like Huawei often do, with their older cell phones.

Based on the promise of updating up to two operating systems, these are the Samsung phones that would receive Android 11, according to Sammobile, which also indicates that the company is preparing the One UI 3.0 interface.

Galaxy A phones that would receive Android 11

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A10

Galaxy A10e

Galaxy A10s

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A20

Galaxy A20e

Galaxy A20s

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A30

Galaxy A30s

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A40

Galaxy A41

Galaxy A50

Galaxy A50s

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A60

Galaxy A70

Galaxy A70s

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A80

Galaxy A8s

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy M phones that would receive Android 11

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M11

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M30s

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M40

Galaxy S phones that would receive the update

Galaxy Note phones that would receive Android 11

Folding Galaxy phones that would receive the update