Samsung phones that would be updated to Android 11

Samsung is probably the largest seller of Android phones in the world; However, it is not the company that updates its phones the fastest to new versions of the operating system. With Android 11Samsung Galaxy devices are expected to suffer from the same problem.
A close example is that of Android 10. The Galaxy S10 they began receiving it in January – similarly, many other manufacturers waited until 2020 to bring it in – despite the fact that that operating system became official in September, when the beta period ended. Companies like OnePlus, Xiaomi and Nokia had Android 10 phones before the end of the year.
Samsung is expected to add Android 11 to the phones that are still pending one of the two updates that the company offers to their phones. To give you an idea, the Galaxy S9, released in 2018, would not receive this new update. This phone was released with Android 8.0 Oreo and in early 2020 it got Android 10, for which it has already completed its two update cycles.
Of course, Samsung can always decide to vary the cycles and increase them. Something that companies like Huawei often do, with their older cell phones.
Based on the promise of updating up to two operating systems, these are the Samsung phones that would receive Android 11, according to Sammobile, which also indicates that the company is preparing the One UI 3.0 interface.
Galaxy A phones that would receive Android 11
- Galaxy A01
- Galaxy A10
- Galaxy A10e
- Galaxy A10s
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A20
- Galaxy A20e
- Galaxy A20s
- Galaxy A21
- Galaxy A21s
- Galaxy A30
- Galaxy A30s
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A40
- Galaxy A41
- Galaxy A50
- Galaxy A50s
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A60
- Galaxy A70
- Galaxy A70s
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A80
- Galaxy A8s
- Galaxy A90 5G
Galaxy M phones that would receive Android 11
- Galaxy M01
- Galaxy M11
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M30s
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M40
Galaxy S phones that would receive the update
