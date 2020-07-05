Samsung patents augmented reality glasses for drivers

KIPO



Samsung wants to put augmented reality at the service of drivers.

According to a patent registered by the company in South Korea and reported by our colleagues from RoadShow, Samsung could prepare an augmented reality system (RA or AR in English) to offer the driver of a car the vision of different cameras, information about the navigation and even other content, such as the price of gasoline when you see a gas station.

According to the description and the image of the patent, the system would be made up of glasses for the driver that would receive the information from various sensors and cameras that would be installed throughout the car. The team would offer a navigation system that would display on the driver’s glasses as if they were seeing it in the real world. At the moment it is a patent, so it may not necessarily end up being a final product.

Apple long ago patented a system related to augmented reality similar to that of these Samsung glasses, but that would be incorporated into the windshield of his expected autonomous car. Apple’s patent details a system called Heads up Display, which uses the windshield as a screen to show data such as speed and even, would offer the possibility of making FaceTime calls with other compatible cars.

