Samsung Money by SoFi: Samsung’s new account and debit card

Samsung



Samsung Money by SoFi extends the reach that the South Korean company has in the financial field with Samsung Pay, by now offering a physical debit card that can be fully controlled from the app and accumulate points to obtain discounts or cash.

“We are excited to partner with Samsung, a world-class technology company, to help drive this next-generation financial experience, while expanding SoFi’s impact exponentially,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi.

Samsung Money by SoFi will be available to individuals or shared accounts — at no opening cost.

Once the account is approved, the virtual card appears instantly in the Samsung Pay app, while the physical card will later arrive in the mail to allow payments to be made in places where they require a physical card or when you do not have your cell phone. That physical card can also be activated instantly through Samsung Pay and without calling a 1-800 number.

The card does not have a printed identification number, expiration date or security code (CVV), but you can access that information through the Samsung Pay app.

Also, Samsung Pay allows you to see your balance, historical account statement, transactions, change PIN and even assign a secure contact.

The debit card, in addition to charging no handling fee, offers in-use chargebacks from more than 55,000 ATMs in the United States.

Users can also enroll in the Samsung Rewards points program to receive points for every transaction made with the Samsung Money by SoFi card. Similar to how Samsung Pay has worked, these points can be exchanged for gift cards, special discounts and even cash, if you have at least 1,000 points accumulated.

In order to open a Samsung Money by Sofi account, it is necessary to have a cell phone, watch or bracelet for Galaxy physical activity compatible with Samsung Pay. Compatible devices include newer Galaxy S20, he Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2Although there are older devices that can also be used.

Samsung Money by SoFi will be available in the United States this summer and those interested can sign up for the waiting list and get the latest related news by visiting or when updating Samsung Pay and selecting the “Money” tab.