Samsung launches cheap 5G phones and we know the control of the PS5

This is already our fourth official week working from home due to the coronavirus, and we have been able to know some relevant news, from our office installed in the living room, the kitchen or our room. Samsung released the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 with 5G; Sony introduced the Play Station 5 remote control and Google gave us two free months of Stadia Pro.



Samsung debuts the Galaxy A71 5G and other cheap cell phones

Let’s start with Samsung: the company launched without much hype the Galaxy A01, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A51 (LTE and 5G) and Galaxy A71 5G phones. These phones range from $ 109 to $ 499, the most expensive of them, and undoubtedly represent a cheaper option for Galaxy S20.

On the other hand, Sony unveiled the new DualSense control, which according to Sony is in its final design phase and almost ready to reach developers.

Among the novelties, the control DualSenseFormerly known as DualShock, it features adaptive triggers to offer real tension to actions like shooting an arrow. Sony also replaced the Share button with the Create button, changed the angle of the triggers, improved grip, and added microphones to the control.

In addition, Google announced Stadia Pro for free for two months for users in 14 countries, including the United States, Canada and Spain.

Stadia Pro gives you free access to nine video games, including titles like GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection and Thumper.

And as always, we leave you entertainment information from CNET Pop. This time about how the Hollywood premiere schedule.

Some titles are still in limbo (The New Mutants, The Woman in the Window). But for others we already have release dates. If we trust the release schedule, June would be the first month in which things could return to normal cinematically. Soul, the Pixar film, is slated for a 19 release.

On July 17 we would see Tenet, the next by Christopher Nolan, which was originally planned for this date. And on the 24th Mulan, which we should have seen in late March.

2020-2021 film premiere schedule after coronavirus delays [fotos] To see photos

On August 14 we could see Wonder Woman 1984, which should have originally been released in June. TO Quiet Place II would arrive on September 4.

Bios would be released in October, with Tom Hanks. AND The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson’s next with a wonderful cast led by Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan. In addition to the regulars Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray.

On November 6 Black Widow, which actually opens on the date that was scheduled for The Eternals, which in turn we can see in February next year on the Shang-Chi date. What Marvel has done has been simply to delay all their titles one position in their release schedule.