Samsung launches a new Galaxy S20 Plus 5G and Buds with K-Pop touch

K-Pop fans, get ready: Samsung has confirmed that it will launch a BTS-themed Galaxy S20 Plus 5G phone. Samsung and BTS are also collaborating on Galaxy Buds Plus BTS Edition headphones. Both the phone and the special edition headphones have a purple color. Both will be available from July 9.

He Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition It has glass and metal in purple and comes with pre-installed stickers, band photos, and BTS themes, plus the Weverse fan community platform.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition and its charging box will come in purple, with the BTS logo and band cards.

If you order the phone in advance from Samsung’s online store, you’ll get a 50 percent discount on the Buds, plus a limited-edition BTS poster. If you order the phone and headphones at the same time in advance, you can take two posters with you. If you order the Buds in advance, you can take a BTS wireless charger.

