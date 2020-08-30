Samsung launches a case to disinfect your cell phone using UV

Samsung



Samsung has launched a new device with which you can disinfect your cell phone and other small objects using ultraviolet light.

It is a portable UV sterilization box that, according to Samsung, eliminates 99 percent of germs and bacteria present on the surface of devices in 10 minutes, as well as recharges the battery of compatible devices while disinfecting thanks to to an integrated wireless charging system. The box integrates an LED light that allows you to see the status of the device’s charge without removing it and its dimensions (22.8 x 12.8 x 4.9 cm) allow to disinfect cell phones up to 6.9 inches.

It is not proven that this type of kit protects against coronavirus, the virus that as of July 2, 2020, has infected more than 10 million people in the world, and caused more than 516,000 deaths. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

This UVC sterilizer is already on sale in Thailand for 1,590 Thai baht, about US $ 50 to change and at the moment it is unknown in which countries it will go on sale. CNET en Español sent Samsung a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

