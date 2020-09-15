Samsung increases production of Galaxy Z Flip due to high demand: report

Angela Lang / CNET



Samsung increased production of its new folding phone Galaxy Z Flip because the cell phone has had a higher demand than expected.

The phone has been well received in South Korea, the United States, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, France, Spain, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates, regions where the cell phone has been exhausted, according to Asian sources. DigiTimes.

Samsung has managed to sell 100,000 units in South Korea to date, with the company’s home country being the territory where the most units have been sold. Worldwide, Samsung has managed to sell 500,000 units, the report says. Samsung expects to sell between 2 and 2.5 million units during 2020.

Not only is the Galaxy Z Flip a nicer folding phone than the Galaxy Fold; the Flip is also cheaper. With a price of US $ 1,380, this seems to be a better option to enter the folding market. The Fold came in for $ 1,980.

DigiTimes assures that the units sold of the Flip could amount to 5 million during 2020, in case the cell phone conquers China, one of the most important markets for any manufacturer. Samsung, for its part, has not given an official comment on the sales figures for its folding phones.

