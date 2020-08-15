Samsung hints in video that it will introduce the Fold 2 in August

Ice Universe



Samsung intends to present the new Galaxy Fold 2 at your event Galaxy Unpacked 2020, where the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 and other products is expected.

The company posted a promotional video on its Twitter account on July 19, showing a reference to the upcoming Galaxy Fold. “A fold, infinite possibilities. Unpacked on August 5, 2020” says the video accompanied by the image of something that imitates a folding cell phone, which opens as if it were a book, just like the Original Galaxy Fold released in 2019. You can watch the announcement video below.

According to the video, it is possible that the new Samsung foldable will arrive in the Mystic Bronze color, the same color that is expected to reach the Galaxy Note 20 and the headphones, Galaxy Buds Live.

There is not much information about the Galaxy Fold 2, but it is expected to have a larger screen than the original Fold, specifically 7.5 inches (the Fold is 7.3 inches). Also, the Galaxy Fold 2’s display could have a 120Hz refresh rate like that of the Galaxy S20 family announced in February.

Samsung announced the event on July 7. This will be done totally online for the first time on August 5 at 10 a.m. Pacific time due to the coronavirus pandemic. Previous years, this second annual Unpacked in which the Galaxy Note family is presented, has been held in New York at a face-to-face event.

