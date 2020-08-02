Samsung donates cell phones to patients with quarantined coronavirus

Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Like other technology companies, Samsung is collaborating in the fight against the coronavirus.

In addition to donating funds and medical supplies such as hygiene kits and face masks, the Korean electronics giant is also donating the hardware it is well known for: cell phones and tablets.

“We are donating smartphones to quarantined patients to help them keep in touch with family and friends, as well as air purifiers and other household appliances for hospitals and quarantine centers,” Samsung said in a statement on April 1. “We are also donating tablets to educational institutions so that children can continue learning outside the classroom.”

Samsung said it has donated a total of $ 29 million in funds and assets to local governments and communities that are fighting the virus that causes COVID-19. The spread of the coronavirus is affecting the global technology industry, forcing many companies to close stores and offices; limiting travel and preparing to experience disruptions in supply chains around the world.

Samsung, the world’s largest phone maker, briefly closed one of its factories in South Korea and also temporarily closed its stores due to the coronavirus. The company forced employees to perform health exams and temperature controls before entering its facilities, and has also implemented regular deep cleaning.

Samsung says its engineering teams have been working with other Korean companies to produce masks, helping them increase production by improving factory designs and optimizing manufacturing processes. The company said it is also creating molds used in mask production. “Thanks to our efforts, one of the companies was able to more than double its daily production,” said Samsung.

The company also said that its repair services will continue to be unavailable any longer, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Like other phone manufacturers, Samsung has suffered a general hit in the market largely due to rising phone prices as consumers switch phones less frequently. However, the company’s mobile business was the company’s strong point in the last quarter, boosting the division’s profits by 67 percent, while the company’s overall profits declined by 34 percent.

Coronavirus: This is how the pandemic is lived around the world [fotos] To see photos