Samsung Display to stop manufacturing LCD panels this year: report

Sarah Tew/CNET



Samsung Display will stop making LCD panels in its factories in South Korea and China by the end of 2020, according to a report by ZDNet – sister site of CNET and CNET in Spanish – published on Tuesday. Apparently, it will move its workers to manufacture quantum dot (QD) and organic light-emitting diodes (OLED).

The company has two production lines in its native South Korea and two LCD factories in China, Reuters said, and has not yet decided what it will do with the latter. Most of the LCD panels made by these factories are used in Samsung Electronics televisions.

Last October, a five-year, 13.1 billion-won investment (about $ 10.7 billion) was announced to upgrade its QD display production line for future TV models.

The company has not responded to a request for comment.

The best and biggest televisions of CES 2020 [fotos] To see photos