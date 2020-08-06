Samsung DeX for the Galaxy Note 20 is now wireless

CNET



The Samsung DeX technology, which was originally released in 2017 with the Galaxy S8, is being updated. In the event of Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra The company released news related to the ability to wirelessly send content to other devices.

And is that the idea of ​​Samsung is that through wireless connectivity you can send your own videos or services streaming to a Smart TV, but now you can continue writing messages on your cell phone without the need to be connected to the TV via cable.

Samsung thus allows DeX to let you operate both displays simultaneously, making this feature more valuable to users who prefer not to be wired.

During the Unpacked 2020 event Samsung also presented the headphones Galaxy Buds Livetablets Galaxy Tab S7 y S7 Plus and the new rotating bezel smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 3.

