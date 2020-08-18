Samsung believes 6G technology will arrive from 2028

Arne Dedert / DPA / AFP via Getty Images



Technology may 5G It is not yet established in the world, but Samsung is already preparing for 6G networks.

The South Korean company revealed some of its plans for 6G networks, a technology that would offer up to 1,000Gbps as the maximum transfer rate and a latency of less than 100 microseconds, figures up to 50 times better than those offered by 5G networks.

Samsung says that 6G standards and initial commercialization will begin in 2028, but mass commercialization will come from 2030. Samsung says that “both humans and machines will be the primary users of 6G.” Samsung says services like “extended reality”, high-quality mobile holograms and digital mirrors will be three industries primarily benefiting from the technology.

The South Korean firm suggests, as part of a possible standard, the use of the word terahertz (THz) as a new measurement for the requirements of 6G networks. Other suggestions from Samsung include the use of new antenna technologies, the evolution of network topology, and the use of artificial intelligence in wireless communication.

Samsung’s statement is interesting, taking into account that 5G networks, which have been around for at least a couple of years, are not yet established. Large manufacturers are trying to popularize the technology with the launch of new 5G-compatible phones, but misinformation and poor global coverage have delayed the adoption of 5G.

