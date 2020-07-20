Samsung announces three new Galaxy Book laptops

Joshua Goldman/CNET



Samsung announced three new Galaxy Book family laptops on Monday, May 4.

The three new laptops, Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Alpha and Galaxy Book Ion, feature Samsung’s QLED display, tenth-generation Intel processor, and prices start at $ 850.

The Flex and Alpha models are hybrid laptops that can be used both as a laptop and as a tablet. The Alpha model, which has a 13.3-inch screen, has a base price of $ 850. It has 8GB of RAM and i5 processor (compatible with i7 and 12GB of RAM).

The Flex model climbs to $ 1,350. This Flex model has a higher price because it has S Pen, wireless charging in the trackpad and a longer battery life that Samsung claims offers 20 hours of use, as opposed to the Alpha’s 18 hours. Samsung also has a 15-inch version of the Flex, but it costs $ 50 more. The 15-inch model has a battery of up to 19 hours of use, according to Samsung, it has an i7 processor.

The Flex Ion is Samsung’s most traditional model. It is a computer as it can not be converted into a tablet, it has a QLED screen, wireless charging in the trackpad, 13.3-inch screen and starts at $ 1,200. Ion doesn’t have a touchscreen, but it recovers with a Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port, HDMI port, and two USB 3.0 ports.

The announcement of these three new laptops comes the same Monday that Apple announced a new laptop. The iPhone maker revealed the 13-inch MacBook Pro that shares the tenth-generation Intel processor that all three Galaxy Books have. But beyond this feature, Samsung and Apple laptops are very different, starting with Apple still not offering touch screens, wireless charging and, above all, the operating system they run.

