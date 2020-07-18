Samsung announces a debit card on the anniversary of Samsung Pay

Samsung



Samsung Pay is celebrating its anniversary and Samsung has decided to announce the next launch of a debit card that will be backed by a digital account, all in alliance with the digital personal finance company SoFi.

In a statement published on May 7, Samsung assured that the idea is to expand the possibilities of Samsung Pay, although it did not give more details about the debit card, nor the rewards you could get for using it. The card will last until summer.

Unlike Apple, the fact that this is a debit and not a credit card will allow more people to have access to it. The card would be backed with the money that each user places in their digital account, and not in the credit granted by a financial institution, as in the case of Apple Card.

There are also rumors that Google would be about to launch a physical debit card to support its Google Pay platform, a direct rival to Samsung Pay.

Samsung said in the statement that in five years of Samsung Pay, users had earned more than 13 billion Samsung Rewards points, whose rewards program works slightly differently in each country.

“Now more than ever, we believe that mobile financial services and tools to manage your money will play an even greater role in our day to day, and will also open up new possibilities,” said Sang Ahn, vice president and general manager of Samsung Pay at the Samsung business unit for the United States.

The company did not explain if the credit card will have global reach, or if it will only reach the United States, but assured that in the coming weeks it will give more details on the matter.

When Samsung Pay launched in 2015, it was the only platform capable of working with the MST and NFC payment platforms, allowing more people to use it even if their cards were not chip.