Samsung and AMD would put the motor of the Nintendo Switch 2: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



The Nintendo Switch 2 It will stop using an Nvidia graphics processor to use one developed by Samsung and AMD, according to SamMobile.

The site believes that Nvidia, the maker of the Tegra X1 that uses the current generation of the Nintendo Switch, does not have a new processor ready for the second generation of the console, so Nintendo will have to find a new chip supplier.

Samsung and AMD, allied since 2019 for the development of new processing technologies, could be the replacement for Nvidia. SamMobile believes that AMD has the technology to create the second-generation graphics processor for the Switch, and Samsung has the muscle to produce it.

The SamMobile report does not speak from any source and is merely based on the fact that Nvidia has not signaled a new graphics processor for the Nintendo Switch 2, a console that has not yet been confirmed and is far from official. Nintendo has already said that it does not plan to launch a new console this year.

The Japanese video game firm is in no rush to announce a new console. The Nintendo Switch, also contemplating the Lite version, already exceeded 50 million consoles sold to date, proving that three years after its launch it continues to sell like hot cakes.

