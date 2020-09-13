Samsung adds Google apps to its Galaxy Store

Angela Lang / CNET



Two Google apps have appeared on the Samsung app store.

Despite the fact that Google Play is installed as standard on all Samsung mobile devices and is the main source from which users can download apps, Google has begun publishing its applications in the Galaxy Store, according to a report by SamMobile. According to the site, this is a sample of the association that exists between Google and Samsung, as Samsung is one of its best allies to promote the expansion of Android. Until now, the Galaxy Store only had Samsung’s own applications.

The Google applications already available in the Galaxy Store are Google Translate and Wear OS, but the source means that it is possible that the number of applications that reach the Galaxy Store will increase in the coming days. Google has previously published its applications in application stores of other brands such as the Chinese Realme.

All certified Android devices have Google services installed or the possibility of installing them, something recently lost by Huawei after the US government vetoed the company, banning it from doing business with US companies, including Google.

At the moment neither Samsung nor Google have officially explained the reasons why the search giant’s applications have been integrated into the Samsung app store.

CNET en Español sent both companies a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

