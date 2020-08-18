Sammy Colón, winner of ‘La Voz’, never imagined that Hurricane María would lead him to fulfill his dreams

After the traumatic and devastating Hurricane María that hit the island of Puerto Rico in 2017, Sammy moved with his family to the United States in search of a new home and it was in this country of opportunities where his destiny would give him the first step to becoming a music star.

It was here precisely where the Puerto Rican singer joined a musical group to continue nurturing his passion and love for the stage. He never imagined that the opportunity to achieve his dreams would come so soon in his life through a reality show that it would give him a second chance to achieve his dream of achieving fame.

His audition in “La Voz” was precisely that door that today will lead him to achieve what he always longed for. However, in the middle of the days of action, the pandemic arrived and for a few weeks everything was suspended. Your dreams too.

But after that marked pause that stopped him for a few months, the sun rose again for the participants. The production, talent and participants of the reality show “La Voz” returned to the studio putting into practice health standards for the proper development of the final phase of the competition without anyone putting themselves at risk. They began to wear masks and religiously practice social distancing among the participants. And after intense performances and full of talent, last night the Grand Final of the second season took place with the triumph of this Puerto Rican named Sammy Colón and that of his coach Carlos Vives.

Thanks to the popular vote, the Puerto Rican resident of Holiday, Florida, demonstrated that “dreams come true” as announced minutes before crowning himself as the winner of this competition, whose trophy was dedicated to each and every one of the participants of his team and that of the other coaches of the competition Luis Fonsi, Alejandra Guzmán and Wisin.

“I am extremely excited, honored, and privileged with all the people who gave their two cents and their vote to make this possible. This is going to change my life in an incredible way and it is thanks to you. I am going to dedicate it to all of you once I start with my music, thank you all ”, said the winner of the night.

Jacky Bracamontes and Jorge Bernal were in charge of proclaiming Colón from Team Vives, led of course by the Colombian singer who snatched the trophy from last season’s winner Luis Fonsi.

The talented Puerto Rican not only took away the coveted hand-shaped statuette in the shape of “Paz y amor”, but also pocketed “$ 200 thousand dollars in cash and a recording contract with Universal Music Group to produce, record and commercially release. a single, “according to a production statement.

José Class, from Team Fonsi, obtained second place in the voting. Third place was taken by Sugeily Cardona, from Team Guzmán and Andrea Serrano, from Team Wisin, ranked fourth in the votes cast by the audience.

This final of two hours on screen also featured musical performances by Luis Fonsi, Alejandra Guzmán, Carlos Vives and Wisin, who had the urban singer Rauw Alejandro as a guest on stage, while the brother duo Mau and Ricky had the Accompaniment of his brother-in-law Camilo in the middle of the study, who as everyone knows did not have an audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the winner Sammy Colón

The first season featured the crowning of a woman, but this time the voting public decided on a man who from the beginning captivated not only the coaches, but also the audience who could see a Sammy interpreting from their home, from the Blind Auditions, the success of José José, “El Triste” that allowed him to join Team Vives. His participation in the Battles and Confrontations paved the way to take him to the semifinal where he shone with force by singing with personality the success of his compatriot Marc Anthony, “Cambio de Piel”.

Today Sammy Colón savors success today after having dreamed of this since the age of five, which was when he ventured into music playing bongos, while his mother danced and sang in his native Puerto Rico. Sammy followed the steps of his mother singing bachata and merengue in pubs, quinceañera parties and special events and those led him to become known as a local member of an orchestra in Puerto Rico until he met his wife, with whom he has two children.