Samantha Akkineni reacts on being trolled for wearing ‘revealing’ outfits after marriage

South actress Samantha Akkineni is among the many most energetic actresses on Instagram. Simply recently, in an interview, Samantha Akkineni opened up on how she purchased brutally trolled for wearing revealing outfits publish marriage.

Chatting with Hyderabad Events, Samantha Akkineni acknowledged, “I keep in mind, the first time after I wore one factor revealing after marriage, I was trolled terribly and it was very, very laborious. Nonetheless I seen that after I did it the second time, it was not so unhealthy. It’s all about taking that first step. I’m not going to say that I did one factor brave. I was afraid of the repercussions and of the trolling. Nonetheless on the similar, I suggested myself that points have to change and I’m going to do as rather a lot as I can to be a part of that change.”

Simply recently, the actress was voted as Hyderabad’s Most Fascinating Woman 2019. Aside from showing, Samantha Akkineni is commonly often called a mode icon of the Tollywood film enterprise.

There have been quite a few experiences doing rounds on social media that Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya predict their first teen and that Samantha walked out of the film titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara as she is pregnant. Nonetheless, the official announcement has not been made however.

Coming to her expert entrance, Samantha Akkineni is all set to make her Hindi debut with web sequence ‘Family Man season 2’, the current is an action-drama thriller web sequence stars Manoj Bajpayee and airs on Amazon Prime Video.