Sam Hammington shows his stunning weight loss transformation

Entertainer Sam Hammington has boasted a whopping 14-kilogram (30 kilos) weight loss in four weeks.

The favored comic used to weigh 120 kilograms (264 kilos) however has determined to care for his well being for the sake of his sons. He now weighs 106 kilograms (233 kilos).

Though it has been solely four weeks since he began his weight-reduction plan, Sam has made large strides in his weight loss journey. He said: “I eat three meals a day so I’m having fun with this weight-reduction plan. I’ve began shopping for new garments as a result of my outdated garments are too unfastened.” Sam has additionally decreased his fats share and waistline considerably as nicely.

