Salma Hayek wanted to be a gymnast

Salma Hayek’s destiny was to represent Mexico internationally. However, before doing it in Hollywood, as an actress and producer, the Veracruz woman could have done it as a high-performance athlete.

In an interview with Ok! Magazine, the protagonist of “Frida” and “Desperado” said that she was chosen to represent the country in gymnastics, but her father, Sami Hayek, refused to allow her to participate. “There was a path that I did not take and that haunted me for many years. When I was little I was selected for the Olympics in gymnastics and my father refused to let me go; I would go to boarding school at age 9 in another city where I would exercise for six hours a day.

“I held a lot of grudge against my dad. He told me: “I didn’t want you to not have a childhood.” And now I’m very happy that I didn’t take that path, because I really like my life, ”he shared.

Now, the native of Coatzacoalcos is one of the darlings of the Hollywood industry, and together with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their 12-year-old daughter Valentina, she has a life that could have been very different.

“I am very, very lucky for it and my witch instincts surprise me because a lot of the things that I do impulsively don’t make sense even to me, but I just know I have to do them. And in terms of love, I think that all the paths I have taken have led me to discover the great love of my life, and that great love brought me the other love of my life, my daughter. So, in my case, I was very, very fortunate not to have gone down other paths, some of them promising, ”she highlighted.