Salma Hayek: ‘I am proud of my 54 years’

The Mexican actress reaches 54 years of age today and, to begin the celebration, this morning she shared with her followers on Instagram a photograph and a message of gratitude to her fans, who made her a special account on the network to commemorate her birthday. .

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes, especially to my fans who made a special Instagram account for my birthday, what a gift!

“I am very grateful and proud of each and every one of my 54 years,” she wrote at the bottom of the photograph in which she wears yellow beachwear.

In the same message, the Veracruz star with 15.6 million followers on Instagram mentions the account that his fans created for him: @salmahappybirthday.

The page has more than 300 images of Hayek sharing moments with friends and fans.