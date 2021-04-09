Salaar Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All We Know So Far.

Salaar is an upcoming action thriller movie. All fans of Prabhas are eagerly waiting for the film Salaar. Read the complete article to get the detail about the upcoming film Salaar.

According to some reports, The upcoming film Salaar is the remake of the Kannada film named Ugramm.

Salaar Movie Release Date

Prashanth Neel directed the film Ugramm, and it was released on 21st February 2014. But there is no official announcement of it. Ugramm was the debut film of Prashanth Neel.

Let’s see the cast of the upcoming film Salaar.’

Prabhas as Salaar Madhu Guruswamy Shruti Hassan

It is the main cast of the film Salaar. The full cast is not announced yet. As we get any update about it, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website daily.

The shooting of the film Salaar was started on 29th January 2021 in Telangana. The announcement of the film Salaar was made on 16th January 2021 in Hyderabad.

Shruti Hassan and Prabhas are the main cast of the film Salaar. The budget of the film Salaar is 150 Crores INR. The film Salaar will be available in Kannada and Telugu.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

The upcoming film Salaar will be released on 14th April 2022. The filming is currently in process, and we expect that it will be complete in late 2021.

The film Salaar will be completed under Hombale Films. The film Salaar was written and directed by Prashanth Neel. Vijay Kiragandur produced the film Salaar.

Ravi Basrur gave the music, and Bhuvan Gowda did the cinematography of the film Salaar. Find the concept trailer of the film Salaar below.

Visit this website frequently to read the latest update and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.