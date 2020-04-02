SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Cuts Premiums In Half Due To COVID-19 Crisis; “Relief Is On The Way” Union Leaders Say

The SAG-AFTRA Health Plan is slicing premiums in half for tens of hundreds of members for the following three months. The transfer is efficient at this time, “in response to the COVID-19 emergency,” the Plan stated at this time.

Contributors, besides these receiving “Senior Performers” protection, will save between $450-$855 over the three months, relying on the kind of protection, and people on COBRA will save between $460-$1,168 a month.

“Reduction is on the best way,” SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and nationwide govt director David White advised their members at this time. “The SAG-AFTRA Health Plan has introduced it’s quickly decreasing premiums by 50% in the course of the second quarter.”

“In response to the COVID-19 emergency,” the Plan stated at this time on its web site, “the Health Plan is quickly decreasing premiums by 50% in the course of the second quarter (April, Could and June) solely, for all eligible Plan I, Plan II and COBRA members coated by the Plan as of March 1, 2020. This modification is efficient on April 1, 2020.”

Associated Story SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Waives Co-Pays & Deductibles For Coronavirus Testing

It notes, nonetheless, that “If in case you have Senior Performers protection, together with Senior Performers with Lively protection, you’ll not obtain a premium discount.” These with this protection with no partner or with partner age 65 and over pay between $60-$187 a month, whereas these with spouses beneath $65 pay $120-187 a month. The Plan didn’t say why they’re excluded from the reduction, which might have saved them between $30-$94 a month.

Right here’s the hyperlink to the Plans’ web site on the modifications in premiums.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has upended our lives and successfully shut down work for thus many people,” Carteris and White advised their members. “Please know that by way of all of this, the union’s core capabilities, together with residuals processing and contract enforcement, proceed. In March alone we processed 312,000 residuals checks totaling $73 million.”

Right here’s their full message.

“We’re writing at this time,” they stated, “with information of reduction efforts from our union, the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan, the federal authorities, the SAG-AFTRA Basis, and SAG-AFTRA Movement Image Gamers Welfare Fund.”

Different parts of the union’s reduction efforts embrace “focused” dues reduction for members within the type of a the extension, and a newly shaped COVID-19 Reduction Fund that might be administered by the SAG-AFTRA Basis and SAG-AFTRA Movement Image Gamers Welfare Fund.

It’s open to eligible SAG-AFTRA members who’ve been impacted by the pandemic. It covers members who’re in an emergency monetary disaster associated to COVID-19 to assist with primary bills corresponding to hire, mortgage, utilities, medical payments, and different necessities.