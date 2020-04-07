SAG-AFTRA Foundation Passes $1 Million Mark In COVID-19 Aid To Members In Need

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s COVID-19 Aid Fund has distributed $1 million in emergency help to members in want, basis president Courtney B. Vance mentioned Monday evening in his second “hearth chat.” The fund has one other 3,000 purposes for help that it’s processing.

“We respect your persistence as we’re working very onerous to assist much more folks as shortly as we will,” Vance mentioned on the video, urging “members who can get by for 2 months to attend to use so we will prioritize those that need assistance proper now.”

Right here’s Vance asserting the milestone:

The muse’s web site states that “As a consequence of this unprecedented pandemic, we’re experiencing an amazing variety of purposes for emergency monetary help from SAG-AFTRA members in pressing want. We’re working across the clock to course of purposes, and we ask to your persistence. Your software might take over two weeks to course of. Please know that you’re our main concern, and we’ll reply to purposes as shortly as we will. Thanks to your understanding and please be secure.

“Emergency monetary help is offered for people who find themselves unable to pay their primary residing bills (meals/housing/well being care) over the subsequent two months. We ask that you probably have the assets to cowl that interval, please wait to use. These are unprecedented instances and all of us should steward our assets very fastidiously.”

“I do know it is a very attempting time for all of us,” Vance mentioned within the video. “It is a second in our nation’s current historical past that’s unprecedented. A few of our members’ lives have been without end altered by this pandemic.”