SAG-AFTRA Alerts Members To COVID-19 Casting Scam Seeking Nude Videos

A COVID-19 casting rip-off has been trolling actors for nude audition movies and their passport info for a faux vogue present in Paris.

“We discover it appalling that somebody would use this world disaster to benefit from our members and people who aspire to work beneath our contracts,” SAG-AFTRA stated Tuesday. “It’s much more troubling that somebody would achieve this in an effort to get hold of personally identifiable info and nude movies that can be utilized for nefarious and salacious functions.”

The union informed its members that they “ought to at all times train warning when submitting personally identifiable info and audition tapes,” noting that “no SAG-AFTRA franchised agent is permitted to solicit supplies of a sexual nature from any present or future member; it’s a violation of SAG-AFTRA company rules to take action.

“To the very best of our data, no union franchised agent is related to this nefarious scheme, however we urge members to report any issues they might have about their brokers because it pertains to this, or every other, problem…It’s much more essential now, when people with in poor health intent might search to benefit from the present manufacturing shutdown and everybody’s need to return to work.”